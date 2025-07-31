CollisionWeek

Fix Auto USA Adds Collision Repair Center to Network in Temecula Valley

Fix Auto USA announced the opening of Fix Auto Temecula West at 27599 Commerce Center Dr. in Temecula, Calif.

The 12,000-square-foot facility is owned by John Volpe and Greg Folden, who have more than 60 years of combined industry experience. The location marks Volpe’s fourth Fix Auto USA shop, joining Fix Auto Temecula, Fix Auto Temecula South – Satellite and Fix Auto Menifee – Satellite.

“We’re excited to expand our presence in the Temecula Valley,” Volpe said. “Fix Auto Temecula West reflects our commitment to delivering high-quality repairs and unmatched customer care. We look forward to continuing to serve our

