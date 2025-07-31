CSN Collision Add Repair Facilities to Network in Alberta and Ontario, Canada

CSN Collision announced several additions to its network of independently owned collision repair centers.

CSN Collision announced the addition of CSN Concord to its network in Vaughan, Ontario, Canada. CSN Concord has over a decade of experience and a strong commitment to customer satisfaction, safety, and quality repairs. CSN Concord was founded in 2014 by Maxim Voloshin.

CSN Collision also welcomed CSN Crossfield to its network in Crossfield, Alberta, the shop was opened in 2023 by Waqar, who brings years of hands-on experience in collision repair and customer service.

Waqar began his career as a detailer at 18 and worked