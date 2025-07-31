CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Car ADAS Solutions Adds Location in Tennessee

Car ADAS Solutions Adds Location in Tennessee

By Leave a Comment

Car ADAS Solutions announced the opening of Tri-Star ADAS in Jackson, Tenn. The facility, housed in a a newly constructed 4,000-square-foot building is owned by collision repair veteran Andy Spence and held its open house July 22.

Spence recruited his son Hayden and former technician Bryant to form the Tri-Star team. The three completed training in Utah before operating from temporary space inside their collision center, Mitchell’s Body Shop.

The new facility currently supports Mitchell’s Body Shop while building relationships with other regional repair shops. Spence recently added staff member Shawna to handle ADAS operations and marketing.

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey