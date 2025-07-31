Car ADAS Solutions Adds Location in Tennessee

Car ADAS Solutions announced the opening of Tri-Star ADAS in Jackson, Tenn. The facility, house in a a newly constructed 4,000-square-foot building is owned by collision repair veteran Andy Spence and held its open house July 22.

Spence recruited his son Hayden and former technician Bryant to form the Tri-Star team. The three completed training in Utah before operating from temporary space inside their collision center, Mitchell’s Body Shop.

The new facility currently supports Mitchell’s Body Shop while building relationships with other regional repair shops. Spence recently added staff member Shawna to handle ADAS operations and marketing.