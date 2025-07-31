CAPA Adds Three Board Members, Names Interim Leadership

Clark Plucinski, chair of the nonprofit standard setting organization for the last 14 years, has stepped down from the role and will serve as immediate past chair.

The Certified Automotive Parts Association elected three new board members and appointed interim leadership positions, the automotive parts certification organization announced Wednesday.

Mike Dolabi of Parts Authority, Seth Ingall of Crash Champions and Gerry Poirier of Vector Squared joined CAPA’s board of directors. The nonprofit organization certifies automotive crash parts through quality standards.

Clark Plucinski stepped down as board chair after 14 years and moved to the past chair position. Poirier will serve as interim chair while Troy Penry of GEICO takes the interim vice chair role until the board elects permanent leadership.

“His insight and guidance over his tenure have been critical in developing and expanding the CAPA program into the force it is today, continually working to help CAPA serve the collision repair industry in new and innovative ways,” Poirier said about Plucinski’s tenure.

The board represents distributors, insurers, collision repairers, manufacturers and quality experts from across the automotive aftermarket industry.

The CAPA Board of Directors includes: