PPG Reports Q2 Sales of $4.2 Billion

Company maintains full-year guidance despite 1% revenue decline during quarter. North American refinish organic sales flat.

PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE: PPG) reported second-quarter net sales of $4.2 billion, down 1% from the prior year, as strong performance in performance coatings was offset by weakness in architectural markets and the impact of business divestitures.

The Pittsburgh-based coatings manufacturer posted adjusted earnings per share of $2.22, compared with $2.35 in the second quarter of 2024. Organic sales, which exclude the impact of currency fluctuations and acquisitions or divestitures, increased 2% year-over-year.

“I am pleased with our growth momentum as we delivered 2%