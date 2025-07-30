Portland Student Receives ASE Chairman’s Scholarship

Amelia Gianella, a diesel and heavy-duty repair student at Portland Community College in Portland, Ore., has received the ASE Chairman’s scholarship for the 2025-26 academic year.

The Automotive Service Excellence organization announced the award from its Leesburg headquarters.

“Of all the students who applied for the ASE Chairman’s scholarship, Amelia really distinguished herself with her academic accomplishments and extracurricular achievements,” said Jason Rainey, chairman of the ASE board of directors.

The scholarship recognizes students with technical skills and foundational knowledge for entry-level technician positions. ASE’s board of directors selects recipients as they begin careers in automotive service and repair.

“We