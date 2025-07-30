EPA Proposes to Rescind 2009 Climate Finding, Vehicle Emission Standards

Move would eliminate foundation for greenhouse gas regulations, electric vehicle policies

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced Tuesday a proposal to rescind the 2009 Endangerment Finding on CO2 emissions that has served as the legal foundation for federal greenhouse gas vehicle regulations, a move that would eliminate what officials called over $1 trillion in regulatory costs.

EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin unveiled the proposal at an Indiana auto dealership, flanked by Energy Secretary Chris Wright and state officials. The action targets the Obama-era scientific determination that