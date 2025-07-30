CollisionWeek

EPA Proposes to Rescind 2009 Climate Finding, Vehicle Emission Standards

Move would eliminate foundation for greenhouse gas regulations, electric vehicle policies

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced Tuesday a proposal to rescind the 2009 Endangerment Finding on CO2 emissions that has served as the legal foundation for federal greenhouse gas vehicle regulations, a move that would eliminate what officials called over $1 trillion in regulatory costs.

Lee Zeldin, U.S. EPA administrator, announcing the recision of the endangerment fiinding July 29.

EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin unveiled the proposal at an Indiana auto dealership, flanked by Energy Secretary Chris Wright and state officials. The action targets the Obama-era scientific determination that

