Repairify Hires VP of Sales, Promotes Two Executives

Repairify announced it hired Jennifer Hawxhurst as vice president of sales, field sales leader, and promoted two existing executives to expanded roles.

The company promoted Aubrey Dahl to senior vice president of global sales operations and Andy Noyes to vice president of sales, strategic accounts.

Hawxhurst brings more than 10 years of automotive industry experience to the role. She previously served as vice president of dealer sales for OPENLANE, a digital marketplace operator for wholesale used vehicles, and as sales manager for CarMax.

“We are excited to have Jennifer join the Repairify team,” said Keith Crerar, Repairify chief transformation officer.