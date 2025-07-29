CollisionWeek

Collision Engineering Program Expands to North Dakota

The Collision Engineering Career Alliance has partnered with North Dakota State College of Science (NDSCS) in Wahpeton, N.D. to launch its collision repair training program in the Northern Plains region.

NDSCS in Wahpeton will begin offering the program this fall through its existing Auto Body Repair and Refinishing Technology program. The two-year associate degree uses a hybrid model where students alternate every eight weeks between classroom instruction and paid apprenticeships at collision repair facilities.

“We’re committed to providing an ideal environment for students seeking both academic excellence and a well-rounded college experience,” said Terry Marohl, NDSCS associate dean of transportation.

