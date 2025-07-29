California Autobody Association Urges Industry to Challenge New Towing Regulations During BAR Meeting

Association calls proposed tear-down and disclosure rules “unnecessary and burdensome”

The California Autobody Association (CAA) is mobilizing collision repair shops to oppose new state regulations that would require separate documentation for towing services, calling the rules overly complex and costly for businesses and consumers.

The CAA issued a member alert ahead of Thursday’s Bureau of Automotive Repair (BAR) Advisory Group meeting, where the new tear-down and disclosure regulations will be presented. The organization is asking members to attend the virtual meeting or submit written comments opposing the proposed changes.

“We believe this extra paperwork is unnecessary and burdensome for both