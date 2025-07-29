Caliber Food Drive Raises $1.3 Million, Delivers 8.5 Million Meals

Caliber announced it raised more than $1.3 million and collected 8.5 million meals for food banks during its 14th annual Restoring You Food Drive.

The drive, which ran from May 5 to June 20, exceeded the company’s goal of 6 million meals by 40% and delivered 70% more meals than the previous year’s total. The effort supported more than 200 food banks across 41 states where Caliber operates.

“At Caliber, we’re proud of our teammates’ deep commitment to the communities we serve,” said David Simmons, Chief Executive Officer of Caliber. “While delivering exceptional service and repairs remains our top priority,