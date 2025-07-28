SEMA Awards $99,500 in Scholarships and Loan Forgiveness to 50 Recipients

The Specialty Equipment Market Association awarded $99,500 in scholarships and loan forgiveness to 50 students and recent graduates pursuing automotive industry careers.

The recipients include current students and employees of SEMA-member companies. The awards are distributed through the SEMA Memorial Scholarship Fund, which has awarded more than $3 million since 1984.

“This year’s scholarship recipients embody the innovative spirit, relentless drive, and unwavering passion the industry needs for future growth,” said Jose Escobar, SEMA project manager of recognition programs. “Their applications not only highlighted their unique stories and accomplishments but also reinforced that the future of the industry is in