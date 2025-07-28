G&C Auto Body Acquires Chico, California Collision Repair Facility

G&C Auto Body announced it has acquired Miracle Auto Body in Chico, Calif., adding to its network of more than 50 locations across northern California.

The acquired shop at 2304 Park Avenue strengthens the company’s presence in the Chico market and will be rebranded as G&C Auto Body – Chico and is scheduled to open September 2, according to the announcement. The facility is not affiliated with the Miracle Auto Body franchise.

Founded in 1972, G&C Auto Body is a family-owned and operated.