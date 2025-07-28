CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Classic Collision Acquires Louisiana Repair Facility

Classic Collision Acquires Louisiana Repair Facility

By Leave a Comment

Classic Collision LLC acquired Auto Craft Inc., a collision repair shop in Gretna, La., the Atlanta-based company announced Friday.

Classic Collision Inc. logoAuto Craft has operated in Gretna for 49 years as a family-owned business.

Classic Collision, founded in 1983, operates 341 collision repair facilities nationwide and ranks among the largest privately held auto body repair providers in the United States.

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey