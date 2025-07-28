Classic Collision Acquires Louisiana Repair Facility

Classic Collision LLC acquired Auto Craft Inc., a collision repair shop in Gretna, La., the Atlanta-based company announced Friday.
Auto Craft has operated in Gretna for 49 years as a family-owned business.
Classic Collision, founded in 1983, operates 341 collision repair facilities nationwide and ranks among the largest privately held auto body repair providers in the United States.
