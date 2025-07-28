Caliber Files Confidential Draft Registration Statement for Proposed IPO

Largest collision repair organization in the U.S. takes first step toward public offering of stock.

Caliber Holdings Inc. announced Friday that it has confidentially submitted a draft Form S-1 registration statement for review by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for a proposed initial public offering of its Class A common stock.

According to the company, the number of shares of Class A common stock to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Caliber expects to use the proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment