Auto Care Association Schedules August 12 Tariff Policy Webinar

The Auto Care Association will host a webinar on U.S. trade and tariff policy August 12 from 1-2 p.m. (EDT).

The session, titled “Tariffs and Trade Update,” will cover current policy developments, regulatory updates and enforcement actions. The association said the webinar will also address potential upcoming changes to trade policy.

More information and registration for the webinar is available online.

Nicole Bivens Collinson, managing principal at Sandler, Travis & Rosenberg, P.A., will lead the presentation. Collinson heads the Washington, D.C.-based law firm’s international trade and government relations practice and has appeared on MSNBC, NPR and BBC Worldwide. She produces