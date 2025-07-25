US-Japan Trade Deal Sets 15% Tariff Rate, Promises Market Access for Auto Industry

New agreement reduces planned tariff increases while securing Japanese investment and expanded export opportunities.

The Trump administration announced a comprehensive trade agreement with Japan on July 23, establishing a 15% baseline tariff rate on Japanese imports and securing what officials describe as the largest foreign investment commitment in U.S. history.

The deal directly impacts the automotive and repair industry, which relies heavily on Japanese automotive parts and components. According to trade data, U.S. imports from Japan totaled $148.2 billion in 2024, with automobiles and automotive parts representing the largest categories.

Under the new framework, imports from Japan will be subject