New-Vehicle Retail Sales Projected Up 4.1% for July

Consumer spending to set record for month with $49.8 billion spent on new vehicles.

New-vehicle retail sales for July 2025 are projected to reach 1,159,500, a 4.1% increase from July 2024 according to a joint forecast from J.D. Power and GlobalData. Comparing the same sales volume without adjusting for the number of selling days translates to an increase of 8.2% from 2024. Total new-vehicle sales for July 2025, including retail and non-retail transactions, are projected to reach 1,380,500, a 3.2% increase from July 2024. July 2025 has 26 selling days, one more than July 2024. Comparing the same sales volume