Illinois Instructor Recognized by ASE Education Foundation

Ken Kunz, an automotive instructor at Waubonsee Community College in Sugar Grove, Illinois, received the 2025 ASE Education Foundation Instructor of the Year Award at the ASE Instructor Training Conference this week.

ASE Education Foundation logoKunz developed Waubonsee’s Automotive Technology Program over his 30-year career at the college. The program has produced more than a dozen graduates who now work as automotive instructors at district high schools.

“Ken makes every student feel like they belong to our program, and he instills pride in them for being a part of it,” said Alyson Gaspar, career and technical education services manager at Waubonsee, who nominated

