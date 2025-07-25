BASF Reported Launching Next Round of Bidding for Coatings Business

A smaller group of potential acquirers expected to participate next month.

The sale of BASF’s coatings business is moving to the next round of offers from a short list of bidders in August according to a report in Bloomberg. According to the report, based upon anonymous sources familiar with the matter, AkzoNobel and several private equity firms including Carlyle Group Inc., KPS Capital Partners, Lone Star Funds and Platinum Equity, are among the potential bidders for the business.

AkzoNobel’s CEO, however, responded to a question about the company’s interest in BASF’s coatings business during an earnings call July 22 with