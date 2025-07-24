Honda Launches Insurance Business

Licensed insurance agency will provide coverage options for autos, motorcycles, homes and other coverage across the U.S.

American Honda Motor Co. launched Honda Insurance Solutions, a licensed insurance agency offering coverage for auto, motorcycle, home and other products to Honda and Acura customers.

The vehicle manufacturer announced the initiative Thursday, marking its entry into the insurance market through a partnership with omnichannel insurance brokerage VIU by HUB.

Honda Insurance Solutions operates in all 50 states and the District of Columbia and provides comparative quotes from top insurance carriers through its website.

