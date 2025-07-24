ComputerLogic Launches Smart Calculation Automated Paint and Material Invoicing

ComputerLogic Inc. released an updated version of its PMCLogic software that automates paint and material invoicing for collision repair shops.

The Macon, Ga. based software company’s new Smart Calculation program aims to reduce administrative work and improve billing accuracy for body shops in the U.S. and Canada.

The upgrade allows shops to automatically generate invoices by evaluating individual line items when vehicle estimates are written, according to the company.

“These enhancements address a long-standing challenge in the collision repair industry,” said Heather Bartolotta, director of operations at ComputerLogic. “Repair planners and managers are often weighed down by administrative tasks that