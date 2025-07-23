PPG Links Estimating and Paint Management Software for Commercial Repair Shops

PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE: PPG) announced it has integrated its AdjustRite estimating platform with the PaintManager XI color management software to reduce duplicatative data entry for commercial vehicle repair shops to improve efficienty.

The integration allows repair facilities to automatically transfer estimate data from AdjustRite into PaintManager XI, eliminating duplicate data entry when tracking paint material usage and job costs. The feature is available only to shops using both PPG software platforms and PPG commercial transport coatings.

“By connecting these two platforms, we help our customers operate more efficiently and profitably,” said Doug Orr, PPG AdjustRite platform manager for automotive