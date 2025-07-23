CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / PPG Links Estimating and Paint Management Software for Commercial Repair Shops

PPG Links Estimating and Paint Management Software for Commercial Repair Shops

By Leave a Comment

PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE: PPG) announced it has integrated its AdjustRite estimating platform with the PaintManager XI color management software to reduce duplicatative data entry for commercial vehicle repair shops to improve efficienty.

The integration allows repair facilities to automatically transfer estimate data from AdjustRite into PaintManager XI, eliminating duplicate data entry when tracking paint material usage and job costs. The feature is available only to shops using both PPG software platforms and PPG commercial transport coatings.

“By connecting these two platforms, we help our customers operate more efficiently and profitably,” said Doug Orr, PPG AdjustRite platform manager for automotive

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey