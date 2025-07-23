General Motors Insurance Available in Three New States

General Motors Insurance announced it has expanded to three new states including Arkansas, Colorado and Louisiana. The expansion brings the total number of states where its auto insurance is available to 17.

General Motors Insurance is currently available in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

Louisiana Jeff Landry welcomed General Motors Insurance to Louisiana and touted recently signed tort reform in the state.

“General Motors Insurance coming to Louisiana is a testament to the work we accomplished this legislative session to bring about real insurance reform,” said Governor