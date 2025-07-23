CSN Collision Adds Repair Facility to Network in Riverside, California

CSN Collision announced the addition of CSN Riverside Auto Repair, founded in 2024 by automotive enthusiasts Brian Perez and Michael Vu, as the newest collision repair center to join the network. The facility served the California communities of Riverside and Montclair.

Perez and Vu launched the business with a clear mission: to combine the knowledge and systems of major multi-shop operators (MSOs) with the personalized care of small business ownership.

“We wanted to be hands-on, do things the right way, and give customers a stress-free repair experience,” said Perez.

Joining CSN Collision was a strategic decision. “We wanted to grow