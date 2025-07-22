Leader of National Catalytic Converter Theft Ring Pleads Guilty, Admits to Selling More Than $600 Million in Stolen Goods

A New Jersey man pleaded guilty Monday in federal court in the Northern District of Oklahoma to leading a multi-state operation that stole thousands of catalytic converters from private vehicles and sold them on a secondary market for millions of dollars, based on the value of the precious metals that the converters contain.

Navin Khanna, 41, of Holmdel, N.J., pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to receive, possess, and dispose of stolen goods in interstate commerce and five counts of money laundering regarding his participation in the stolen goods scheme.

“The defendant made $600 million and financed his ostentatious