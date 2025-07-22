GoAuto Insurance Begins Operations in Georgia

GoAuto Insurance received approval from the Georgia Office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner and began issuing auto insurance policies in the state July 14.

The Baton Rouge-based direct-to-consumer insurer now operates in five states: Louisiana, Nevada, Ohio, Texas, Alabama and Georgia.

“Becoming licensed in Georgia and going live with policy issuance is a significant milestone for GoAuto Insurance,” said Brad Scharf, chief operating officer. “We’re committed to making dependable, cost-effective insurance accessible.”

The company sells policies online and through mobile platforms without using agents.