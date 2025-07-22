Fisher Auto Parts Acquires 7 Genden Auto Parts Stores in New England

Fisher Auto Parts announced the acquisition of Genden Auto Parts, a second-generation family business with over 70 years of service. This acquisition significantly strengthens Fisher Auto Parts’ presence in the New England market.

Genden Auto Parts operates seven locations across western Massachusetts, northern Connecticut, southern Vermont and southwestern New Hampshire.

John Lamoureux, owner of Genden Auto Parts, will continue to lead current store operations, the battery truck and internet business alongside his experienced team.

“We are very excited to join Fisher Auto Parts and help them grow in the Northeast market,” said Lamoureux. “The values of Fisher Auto Parts –