CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Fisher Auto Parts Acquires 7 Genden Auto Parts Stores in New England

Fisher Auto Parts Acquires 7 Genden Auto Parts Stores in New England

By Leave a Comment

Fisher Auto Parts announced the acquisition of Genden Auto Parts, a second-generation family business with over 70 years of service. This acquisition significantly strengthens Fisher Auto Parts’ presence in the New England market.

Fisher Auto PartsGenden Auto Parts operates seven locations across western Massachusetts, northern Connecticut, southern Vermont and southwestern New Hampshire.

John Lamoureux, owner of Genden Auto Parts, will continue to lead current store operations, the battery truck and internet business alongside his experienced team.

“We are very excited to join Fisher Auto Parts and help them grow in the Northeast market,” said Lamoureux. “The values of Fisher Auto Parts –

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey