Collision Repair Industry Production Up Month-Over-Month in May

Production was up compared to the previous month for the third month in a row but remains down slightly from last year.

An analysis of the latest data released from the U.S. Department of Labor Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) covering the preliminary May collision repair employment, hours worked and wages indicated production was up compared to April but down compared to May last year. Monthly production over the past year has been down in eight of the past 12 months compared to the previous year. The last month that had been above year ago levels was January that had