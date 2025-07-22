Auto Care Association Hosting July 31 Cybersecurity Webinar for Small Business Members

The Auto Care Association will host a webinar July 31 aimed at helping organizations improve their cybersecurity practices without requiring technical expertise.

The session, titled Reducing Risk and Enhancing Readiness: Practical Cybersecurity for Every Organization, runs from 2-3 p.m. (EDT) and targets businesses of all sizes in the automotive aftermarket industry.

Daniel Eliot, lead for small business engagement within the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s Applied Cybersecurity Division, will lead the webinar. Eliot develops cybersecurity resources and communication materials for small businesses and works directly with the small business community through outreach programs.

The webinar will cover common