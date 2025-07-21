Rivian to Open East Coast Headquarters in Atlanta

Electric vehicle maker plans 500-employee office to support Georgia manufacturing expansion.

Electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) will establish its East Coast headquarters in Atlanta, Ga. the company announced July 17 alongside Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens.

The office will open in late 2025 at the Junction Krog District building at 667 Auburn Ave NE, occupying the top floor and lobby of the Portman Holdings property near the Atlanta Beltline’s Eastside Trail. Rivian expects to employ about 100 people at the location by year-end, expanding to 500 employees when fully operational.

The headquarters will support Rivian’s