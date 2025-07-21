Focus Advisors and Veritas Advisors Merge M&A Operations

Focus Advisors and Veritas Advisors announced a merger that combines the two established mergers and acquisitions (M&A) advisory firms serving the automotive collision repair sector.

The deal brings together Focus CEO David Roberts and Veritas Founder John Walcher, along with their respective teams. The combined firm has advised on more than 120 automotive services transactions, including acquisitions, capital raises, joint ventures and divestitures.

Walcher will serve as executive vice president and managing director at Focus Advisors, joining Roberts and President Chris Lane on the senior management team. Walcher also receives an equity stake in the merged company.

Roberts founded Focus