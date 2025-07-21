CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Car Center Collision Partners with Fox Motors, Opens New Repair Center

Car Center Collision Partners with Fox Motors, Opens New Repair Center

By Leave a Comment

Car Center Collision Repair announced it has entered into a partnership with Fox Motors in Grand Rapids, Mich to serve as the dealership group’s direct referral collision repair partner for eight brands: Acura, Ford, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Mazda, Nissan and Subaru.

As part of the agreement, Car Center Collision purchased the former Fox Shine Car Wash building at 3120 Broadmoor Ave. SE in Kentwood. The company invested more than $1 million in construction and building upgrades at the Broadmoor Ave. location, and celebrated the opening of the new collision repair center July 17.

The collision repair company, which has operated

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey