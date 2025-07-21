AASP/NJ Plans Business Management Workshops for August 20, September 24

Two events will cover employee handbooks and financial optimization strategies
The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) will host two membership events in August and September focused on business management tools for repair shop owners and managers.
The first event, scheduled for Aug. 20 at 6:30 p.m., will be a virtual seminar titled “Employee Handbooks that Work: Compliance & Customization for Repair Shops.” Attorneys Seth Rosenstein and Layne Feldman of Ansell Grimm & Aaron will present the program, which will address compliance requirements and customization options for repair facilities.
The seminar will cover risk reduction, workplace clarity
