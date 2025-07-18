CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Wholesale Used-Vehicle Prices Down in First Half of July

Wholesale Used-Vehicle Prices Down in First Half of July

By Leave a Comment

Prices remain above July 2024 levels.

Wholesale used-vehicle prices on a mix-, mileage-, and seasonally adjusted basis decreased 0.7% from June in the first 15 days of July. The mid-month Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index, released Thursday, was 206.9, showing a rise of 2.6% from the full month of July 2024. The seasonal adjustment reduced the results for the index in the month, which was lower than normal.

The non-adjusted price change in the first half of July fell 1.6% compared to June, and the unadjusted price is higher by 2.8% year over year. The average move for the full

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey