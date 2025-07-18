UK’s VBRA Issues ADAS Repair Guidance for Commercial Vehicles

The Vehicle Builders and Repairers Association (VBRA), the association for commercial vehicle body builders and heavy vehicle repairers. has released new guidance for commercial vehicle repairers dealing with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, addressing what industry officials say is a gap in technical support for the heavy goods vehicle sector.

The guidance document provides repair procedures and best practices for maintaining ADAS integrity in commercial vehicles, which have increasingly adopted safety technologies similar to those found in passenger cars.

“This guidance document is exactly what the HGV repair sector has been demanding for quite a while,” said Tim Cam at BELRON.