PPG Partners with Lucid Motors on Electric Vehicle Paint Technology

PPG Industries (NYSE: PPG) announced Thursday it has developed specialized exterior coatings for Lucid Motors’ luxury electric vehicles using the company’s Andaro pigment nanodispersion technology.

The collaboration produced unique color effects for Lucid’s Air sedan and Gravity SUV lines, including the brand’s signature Zenith Red finish. The technology increases chroma, or color intensity, and provides greater transparency compared to conventional automotive paints.

“Exterior colors are hugely important when curating a luxury EV brand identity,” said Nicola Danks, Lucid Motors’ Color, Material and Finishing design