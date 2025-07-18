New Federal Toolkit Helps Employers Hire Disabled Veterans

Employers seeking to hire disabled veterans can now access a new federal resource that provides strategies for recruiting, accommodating and retaining veteran employees with disabilities.

The U.S. Department of Labor on Thursday launched the Veterans Accommodations Toolkit, which offers employers practical guidance on workplace accommodations and support systems for the more than 5 million American veterans with service-connected disabilities.

The toolkit supports the Trump Administration’s goals to expand the number of Registered Apprenticeships to one million new active apprentices nationally.

The toolkit addresses a significant employment gap: working-age veterans with disabilities have an employment rate of 43.5%, compared to