Binks Opens New Global Headquarters in Minnesota

Former Carlisle Fluid Technologies completes facility consolidation with 120,000-square-foot Shoreview location.

Binks, formerly Carlisle Fluid Technologies, opened its new 120,000-square-foot global headquarters in Shoreview, Minn. on July 15, completing a transformation that included rebranding and consolidating Minnesota operations.

The facility serves as the company’s global Controls Center of Excellence, bringing together operations previously located in Blaine and Oakdale. Company leaders, employees, local officials and community partners attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the opening.

“Shoreview was selected for its access to the marketing, product development, and electronic manufacturing talent needed to deliver Binks’ technology-forward strategy,” said Fred Sutter, CEO of