Uber Partners with Lucid and Nuro for 20,000-Vehicle Robotaxi Program

Uber Technologies Inc. announced Thursday a partnership with electric vehicle maker Lucid Group Inc. and autonomous driving company Nuro Inc. to deploy 20,000 or more self-driving vehicles over six years.

The robotaxi program will use Lucid Gravity vehicles equipped with Nuro’s Level 4 autonomous driving system, called the Nuro Driver. The first launch is planned for next year in a major U.S. city, with expansion to dozens of markets worldwide.

Uber will own and operate the vehicles or work with third-party fleet partners. The vehicles will be available exclusively through Uber’s platform. A prototype is already operating autonomously at Nuro’s