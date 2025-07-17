U.S. Labor Department Takes Over Perkins Act Career Education Programs Amid Legal Challenge

The U.S. Departments of Labor and Education implemented a workforce development partnership Tuesday that shifts administration of career and technical education programs to the Labor Department, marking what officials call a major step toward reducing federal education bureaucracy.

The partnership transfers day-to-day administration of programs funded under the Carl D. Perkins Career and Technical Education Act and adult education programs under the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act Title II to the Labor Department, while Education retains statutory oversight and policy authority.

“Our bloated federal bureaucracy has made it increasingly difficult to administer workforce development programs effectively, and our students and