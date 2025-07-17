CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Progressive Reports Personal Auto Policies in Force Set New Record in June

Progressive Reports Personal Auto Policies in Force Set New Record in June

By Leave a Comment

Auto policies were up over 19% from June 2024. Quarter ending combined ratio down nearly 6 points year-over-year.

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) reported its total personal auto insurance policies in force were 25,668,000 in June, an increase of 4,126,400 or 19.2% from 21,541,600 in June 2024. The June total personal auto policies in force set another new record for the company, continuing a streak that began in early 2024.

The growth in Progressive’s policies in force year-over-year continues at an elevated level. The latest increase, however, is below the 21.9% increase in March and 20.9% increase in April, and

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey