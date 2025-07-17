LKQ Partners with Fix Auto UK in Five-Year Supply Agreement

LKQ and Fix Auto UK have signed a five-year partnership that supports long-term success and sustainability for all Fix Auto UK Franchise Partners.

Following a successful three-year relationship, the two organizations have entered a new agreement running from September 1 until May 2030, reinforcing their shared commitment to sustainable growth and excellence.

As part of this strategic partnership, LKQ becomes the ‘preferred sole supplier’, offering Fix Auto UK’s 130+ Franchise Partners access to world-class solutions including workshop equipment, paint supply, consumables, and the UK’s largest selection of BS10125 compliant vehicle replacement parts.

This collaboration not only supports business optimization but also enables significant investment in people, with Franchise Partners benefiting from industry-leading training through the LKQ Academy further strengthening Fix Auto UK’s mission to build resilient, future-ready businesses powered by premium products and services.

LKQ is at the forefront of innovation and will be providing Franchise Partners with unique solutions that support sustainable businesses for the future. When faced with cost pressures, skills shortages, shifting customer expectations and the drive toward greater sustainability, LKQ are committed to supporting the Fix Auto UK group of successful bodyshops, working together to achieve long term success.

As the sector acknowledges its environmental impact, the partnership between Fix Auto UK and LKQ embraces the commitment required to change the environmental path of the industry. By integrating LKQ’s Sustainability Training, the Fix Auto UK Franchise Partners will be supported on their journey to reducing their environmental impact through the expertise provided by LKQ.

Deboragh Greenwood, Head of Account Management at LKQ, said, “Fix Auto UK is one of the country’s leading brand of repairers trusted by motorists and insurance companies for its dedication to quality and customer satisfaction, which are values it shares with LKQ. This partnership builds on a long-standing relationship, with both businesses having evolved side-by-side to meet the changing needs of the industry.