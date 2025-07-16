Mopar Launches Expanded Accessories Program

Mopar has launched an expanded accessories program offering more than 1,000 aftermarket products for Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram vehicles sold through U.S. dealerships.

The Mopar Affiliated Accessories program partners with more than 40 aftermarket suppliers to provide products that customers can order online through the Mopar eStore or at local dealerships. Items are delivered to the selling dealership for customer pickup or installation.

“We’re partnering with our most trusted and popular suppliers to enhance convenience and accessory choice options for customers and dealers, providing a one-stop-shop and sales experience,” said Darren Bradshaw, senior vice president of Mopar North America.