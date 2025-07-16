CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Mopar Launches Expanded Accessories Program

Mopar Launches Expanded Accessories Program

By Leave a Comment

Mopar has launched an expanded accessories program offering more than 1,000 aftermarket products for Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram vehicles sold through U.S. dealerships.

The Mopar Affiliated Accessories program partners with more than 40 aftermarket suppliers to provide products that customers can order online through the Mopar eStore or at local dealerships. Items are delivered to the selling dealership for customer pickup or installation.

“We’re partnering with our most trusted and popular suppliers to enhance convenience and accessory choice options for customers and dealers, providing a one-stop-shop and sales experience,” said Darren Bradshaw, senior vice president of Mopar North America.

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey