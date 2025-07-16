CollisionWeek

Equipment & Tool Institute Names Winston Lee Interim Executive Director

The Equipment & Tool Institute (ETI) has named Winston Lee as interim executive director following the June 30 retirement of Brian Plott, who led the automotive aftermarket organization for six years.

ETI logoLee, who previously served as managing director of ETI Europe, assumed the interim role July 1. The board will evaluate the organization’s needs before making a permanent appointment.

“Brian’s vision and steady leadership guided ETI through one of the most transformative chapters in our 75-year history,” said Chris Bahlman, president and chair of the ETI board of directors. “From international expansion to the evolution of our Industry Technology Conference,

