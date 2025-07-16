CAR Coalition Thanks Missouri Senator for Vehicle Right-to-Repair Support

Advocacy group places billboards along I-44 corridor

The CAR Coalition has purchased two billboards along Interstate 44 in Missouri to thank Senator Josh Hawley for supporting federal vehicle right-to-repair legislation.

The billboards, located east and west of the I-44/Route 109 interchange in Eureka, recognize Hawley’s co-sponsorship of the REPAIR Act. In April, Hawley and Sen. Ben Ray Luján, D-N.M., introduced a Senate companion bill (S. 1379) to the House version (H.R. 1566).

The westbound billboard is expected to receive 715,000 views during the month-long campaign, while the eastbound billboard will receive an estimated 1.03 million views.

“We thank Sen. Hawley