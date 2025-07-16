Boyd Group’s Mario Dimovski Named Head of Global Plastic Repair Alliance Council

Mario Dimovski, director of circular repair and innovation at the Boyd Group, has been appointed to lead the Global Plastic Repair Alliance Council, Plasnomic announced Tuesday.

The council comprises industry leaders focused on establishing global standards for plastic repair practices in the collision repair industry.

“Mario’s leadership, vision and global perspective make him uniquely qualified to guide this council,” said Brian Driehorst, CEO of Plasnomic. “He has been instrumental in shaping the future of plastic repairs.”

Driehorst said Dimovski has directly repaired and overseen more than one million plastic part repairs during his career.

“His technical hands-on skills and depth